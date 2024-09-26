At least four dead amid heavy rains, 16 flights diverted; Mumbai on ‘orange’ alert

At least four people have been killed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid the heavy downpour that lasted five hours on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Thursday that Mumbai and other areas in MMR to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall”.

The 45-year-old woman Vimal Gaikwad drowned in the open drain in Andheri’s MIDC area, BMC said on Thursday. The fire brigade rescued her and sent them to Cooper Hospital. The CMO of Cooper Hospital Dr. Jyoti, informed that she was brought dead, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said on Thursday.

The three persons in separate incidents were reported dead in Thane district due to lightning strikes.

“At least 21 short circuits occurred in several parts of Mumbai, 10 wall collapsing incidents were reported on Wednesday, in which three people were injured in one of the incidents that took place in Bhandup West,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Thursday.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, highlighting heavy rainfall and a red alert for Palghar district on Thursday. However, private forecasters popularly known as ‘Mumbai Nowcast’ run by Shivam Khandelwal and ‘Mumbai Rains’ by Rushikesh Agre issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane on September 26.

Presently, 18 NDRF teams and 6 SDRF teams have been deployed across Maharashtra to combat any contingencies. BMC has declared Thursday as an official holiday for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall.

Several parts of the MMR region received more than 200mm of rain, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The incessant rain caused significant disruptions to Central Suburban Railway, flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and BEST buses.

At least 16 aircraft were diverted from Mumbai airport to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Udaipur last evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. According to Central Railway PRO, the local trains on the Central railway line were running late by atleast an hour.