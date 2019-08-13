Seven-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

A speeding motorcycle ran over a seven-year-old girl who was playing with friends outside Parsi Colony in Matunga on Saturday afternoon. The biker, who fled the scene, was traced and arrested by the Matunga police on Sunday night.

Playing with friends

According to the Matunga police, the incident occurred when Afreen Rabadi ran onto the road while playing along with other children in the neighbourhood at 3.30 p.m. Meher Rabadi, the victim’s mother, said the children always played on the premises of the bungalow located adjacent to their house.

Ms. Rabadi said, “Afreen happened to run outside the bungalow’s compound and came under the motorcycle. She suffered leg injuries and we rushed her to a nearby clinic for treatment. After receiving medical attention, Afreen started feeling better and we brought her home. However, later in the day, she complained of pain, started vomiting. She passed away soon after. It seems that she had sustained some injuries to her stomach and abdomen.”

The Matunga police said that Afreen’s family members approached them after her death and filed a complaint. A case was then registered against an unidentified person on Sunday. A security guard posted in the neighbourhood, on condition of anonymity, said, “I rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and saw the girl. The motorcycle was lying on top of her. The handle of the bike was pressed against her stomach and she had scratches and bruises on both her legs.”

The guard said the road on which the accident occurred was very narrow and did not have any speed breakers. He said, “People drive at immense speed even on a road as narrow as this. If there was a speed breaker on this road, the incident might have been averted. The child’s life could have been saved.”

Case registered

Police inspector P. Chavan said, “A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver was traced and arrested late in the night.”