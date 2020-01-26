Seven-year-old bitten by snake on school premises

A Class II boy of Delhi Public School in Nerul was allegedly bitten by a snake on the school premises on Friday. Ishayu Sen (7) who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in a deep coma, was saved in the nick of time.

When Ishayu complained that his left hand was bleeding, the teacher sent him to the school nurse. The nurse cleaned the wound and sent him back to the auditorium, where the class was rehearsing for annual day. “When he reached, he vomited and fainted. The school authorities suspected something serious and rushed him to the hospital,” sub-inspector Yogesh Pardeshi, NRI Coastal police station, said.

“Snake venom affects either the brain or heart. In this case, it affected the boy’s brain and he was in deep coma when he was brought here. We had to first revive him, so we put him on ventilator and life support. After this, we proceeded to determine the cause for his condition and treat it. The wound on his hand confirmed that it was a snake bite and we immediately started an antivenin treatment. He is still under observation in the intensive care unit but responded well to the medication and all his vitals had stabilised within an hour,” Dr. Nitin Jagasia, head, emergency medicine, Apollo Hospitals, said.

Since Ishayu was brought to the hospital around noon, doctors suspect the snake may have bitten him around 10.30 a.m. “In snake bite cases, the area should be immobilised by tying a scale or rigid object so the venom doesn’t spread and the victim should immediately be taken to an emergency room,” Dr. Jagasia said.

Mr. Pardeshi said the parents were happy the school took Ishayu to the hospital as soon as they sensed something serious, thereby saving his life. After the boy regained consciousness, his mother asked him about the snake and he said he had seen one near the stairs. “We have recorded the mother’s statement but the boy is not in a condition to speak. No FIR has been registered as the parents have not filed a complaint,” the officer said. He said the school is surrounded by mangroves, due to which there are chances of such reptiles crawling in. “We have asked the school authorities to find out ways to avoid such situation in future,” Mr. Pardeshi said.

Ishayu is a resident of NRI Complex. While his father works in private sector, his mother is a teacher at a school in Nerul.

Meanwhile, members of the school’s parent-teacher association have decided to not send students to school on Monday and meet the principal to find a solution to this problem. “Though the child was saved due to the school’s quick action, a snake should not have been on the premises at the first place,” a parent, who did not wished to be named, said.

“We have already started a deep cleaning and sanitisation of the school premises. The incident was unfortunate and came as a shock to all of us The staff was prompt and took child to the hospital immediately without waiting to see me or take permission,” J. Mohanty, the school’s principal, said.

He said the bigger challenge was to understand what actually happened since the child was accompanied by 30 classmates and some ayahs while going to the auditorium but no one else saw the snake.

“We checked the CCTV footage too, but could not find anything. We accept that the incident occurred and the child was serious but do not know how. Our staff is keeping a check on the boy and visiting him periodically. More than anyone, I want to know how this happened as a snake was never seen or heard of in our school before this,” Mr. Mohanty said.