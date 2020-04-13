Seven held for violating lockdown in Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested seven members of a Malad-based charitable trust for violating lockdown norms during a ration-distributing drive.

According to the police, the trust members had earlier approached them seeking permission to hold the drive at a vacant plot of land belonging to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Oshiwara, which was denied.

“We had advised them to go door to door instead, as it would be much safer and in line with the terms of the lockdown. However, on Sunday evening, we received information that they had gone ahead with the drive anyway, and over 200 people had gathered at the spot,” an officer with the Oshiwara police said.

The officer said the crowd was then dispersed and seven members of the trust, who were taken into custody from the spot, were brought to the police station for inquiries.

“We arrested and charged them with disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code, and they were later released on bail,” the officer said.