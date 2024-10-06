Seven die in fire break out at single-storey building in Mumbai’s Chembur

At least seven members of a family, including three minors, died in a fire breakout caused by an allegedly short circuit accident at a single-storey building in Mumbai’s Siddharth Colony, K.N. Gaikwad Marg, Chembur East, on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

According to preliminary information received from civic officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 5.20 a.m on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

The fire started in a shop on the ground floor that housed electrical items such as electric wiring and electric installation and eventually spread to other household appliances. The fire later spread to the upper floor, where all the seven family members resided, informed the BMC officials. The fire extinguishing work is still going on.

Assistant medical officer, Dr. Ajit from Rajawadi Hospital, said that the seven victims were declared brought dead to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta (6), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharmdev Gupta (39), Prem Chediram Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).