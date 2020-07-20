Seven booked for cheating govt. of ₹5.11 lakh in royalty

The NRI Coastal police have booked seven people for creating fake royalty receipts by forging the Collector’s signature and stamp, and cheating the government of ₹5.11 lakh in royalty.
According to the police, the fraud came to light after the Panvel tehsil officials, acting on a tip-off, raided an apartment at Wahal village in Ulwe on July 11. Eight royalty receipt books in the name of J.M. Mhatre Infrastructure were found at the house, owned by one Omprakash Upadhyay.
Forged receipts
“Every firm that quarries minerals and stones from a site is given a royalty receipt from the Collector’s office,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh from NRI Coastal police said. When officials of J.M. Mhatre Infrastructure were questioned, the police found that the receipts did not belong to them, but were forged, said Mr. Shaikh, adding that the fake receipts were used to illegally transport stones and minerals from the quarry.
Fake rubber stamps
On further inquiry, Mr. Upadhyay gave names of his six accomplices, who provided him with the rubber stamps, said the police. “The accused made fake receipt booklet in the name of another firm who is also a stone quarry operator. We are investigating how the stamps were made. No arrests have been made till now,” Mr. Shaikh said.
The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.1966.
As mandated by the Indian Bureau of Mines, quarry operators are required to pay a certain amount as royalty duty for carrying out operations at mines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath