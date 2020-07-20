Seven booked for cheating govt. of ₹5.11 lakh in royalty

The NRI Coastal police have booked seven people for creating fake royalty receipts by forging the Collector’s signature and stamp, and cheating the government of ₹5.11 lakh in royalty.

According to the police, the fraud came to light after the Panvel tehsil officials, acting on a tip-off, raided an apartment at Wahal village in Ulwe on July 11. Eight royalty receipt books in the name of J.M. Mhatre Infrastructure were found at the house, owned by one Omprakash Upadhyay.

Forged receipts

“Every firm that quarries minerals and stones from a site is given a royalty receipt from the Collector’s office,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh from NRI Coastal police said. When officials of J.M. Mhatre Infrastructure were questioned, the police found that the receipts did not belong to them, but were forged, said Mr. Shaikh, adding that the fake receipts were used to illegally transport stones and minerals from the quarry.

Fake rubber stamps

On further inquiry, Mr. Upadhyay gave names of his six accomplices, who provided him with the rubber stamps, said the police. “The accused made fake receipt booklet in the name of another firm who is also a stone quarry operator. We are investigating how the stamps were made. No arrests have been made till now,” Mr. Shaikh said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.1966.

As mandated by the Indian Bureau of Mines, quarry operators are required to pay a certain amount as royalty duty for carrying out operations at mines.