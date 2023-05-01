Setback for Shinde as MVA wins most seats in APMC elections in Maharashtra

May 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Mumbai

In a setback to the Eknath Shinde-led government, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was on track to win the most seats in the agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs) election.

As of Sunday, the MVA comprising Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), had won 76 out of 131 bodies while the ruling alliance bagged 31 committees. The election was held on April 28 for around 225 APMCs.

In Baramati APMC, NCP won all 18 seats, Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition said in the State Assembly. Mr. Ajit Pawar said, “It’s a tradition in Baramati where we get 80%-85% of votes in every election. Those newly elected will work towards the betterment of the market… Under the guidance of Sharad Pawar ji, we are doing a great job in Baramati. After the market elections, we now have the responsibility to do more work.”

In Parli too, NCP won all 18 seats and in Nanded, the Congress under former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan won 13 of 18 seats. In Latur, the Congress under former Minister Amit Deshmukh secured a clean sweep. “Thanks to the work of the previous Congress-led panel, voters this time decided to give us full power,” said Latur Rural MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh.

NCP won the Phaltan APMC in Satara district while CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena group won in Paithan. The BJP dominated Yavatmal-Ghatji Bazar.

In Nashik, NCP won nine out of 15. BJP won in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar and Karjat where NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, is an MLA.

In Vidarbha, the BJP suffered setbacks under its State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule as it failed to retain the APMC in Kamptee Maudha. The party also lost important APMCs in Buldhana, Yavatmal and Akola.

In Sangli, BJP MLA and Labour Minister Suresh Khade saw the APMC directorship go to an MVA-led panel. Similarly, sitting Ministers of the ruling Sena group Dadasaheb Bhuse and Sanjay Rathod lost in Malegaon in Nashik district and Digras in Yavatmal district respectively.