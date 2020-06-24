Set up board to examine minor rape victim: HC

Mumbai

24 June 2020

Committee to comprise KEM doctors

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday called for a medical board to be set up to examine a minor rape victim who moved court seeking permission to terminate her 21-week pregnancy.

Accused arrested

A Division Bench of justices R.D. Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by a minor’ mother through advocate Meenaz Kakalia. The minor is a rape victim and the accused, an acquaintance, has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act after an FIR was filed on June 9 at the RCF police station.

The court directed to constitute a medical board/committee comprising of doctors from KEM Hospital to give an opinion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The board will comprise the hospital’s dean, the head of departments of psychology, paediatrics, cardiac surgery and radiology, and two other doctors suitable for the examination, as chosen by the dean.

Next hearing on June 26

The medical team is expected to submit its report on or before June 25 and the matter will be heard a day later, on June 26.