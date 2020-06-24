Set up board to examine minor rape victim: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday called for a medical board to be set up to examine a minor rape victim who moved court seeking permission to terminate her 21-week pregnancy.
Accused arrested
A Division Bench of justices R.D. Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by a minor’ mother through advocate Meenaz Kakalia. The minor is a rape victim and the accused, an acquaintance, has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act after an FIR was filed on June 9 at the RCF police station.
The court directed to constitute a medical board/committee comprising of doctors from KEM Hospital to give an opinion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The board will comprise the hospital’s dean, the head of departments of psychology, paediatrics, cardiac surgery and radiology, and two other doctors suitable for the examination, as chosen by the dean.
Next hearing on June 26
The medical team is expected to submit its report on or before June 25 and the matter will be heard a day later, on June 26.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath