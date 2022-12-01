Server crash at Mumbai airport leads to delays in check-ins and affects flight schedules

December 01, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Mumbai

A server crash at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 in Mumbai on Thursday evening caused check-ins to be delayed and affected flights take-off schedules as well.

Passengers at Terminal 2, which mostly deals with international flights but also handles domestic flights, were waiting in long queues for more than an hour for check-ins and baggage drops.

Meanwhile, the airport’s official spokesperson said that there was no disruption in flight operations.

“There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working,” the spokesperson said.

The network cable was cut due to ongoing work on Metro rail near the airport.

“Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on the ground, and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the statement read.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed that the crowd is slightly more than normal and there is no chaos.

“Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued,” the CISF said in a statement.

No connection with the alleged cyber security attack in Delhi

The incident came close on the heels of an alleged cyber security attack at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last week. The servers at AIIMS have remained crippled over the past one week with police registering a case of extortion and cyber terrorism against unknown persons.

Denying that Thursday’s attack was linked to the AIIMS incident, a senior government official told The Hindu that the Mumbai airport server crash was “due to a local cable failure” and the services were restored within a few hours. Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country after Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

