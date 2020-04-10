Seniors didn’t react: staffer

A nurse at Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday told The Hindu on condition of anonymity that the hospital’s management is not taking the risk posed to staffers by COVID-19 seriously.

“When the nurse [who has tested positive] started feeling unwell, she approached the Breach Candy doctors and was given basic medication. The hospital did not consider her as a possible case of COVID-19,” the nurse said, adding that the positive staffer was sent back to her hostel in a bus packed with other nurses from the hospital.

“She later returned to the hospital and insisted that she may have contracted COVID-19. Even then the seniors did not react. After her samples were collected, she tested positive on Monday,” she said. The hospital then sent an ambulance late at night to pick up the positive staffer, the nurse said. “Neither the nurse nor the ambulance driver was wearing any protective gear, except for a mask,” she said.

The nurse also alleged that the other nurses who have tested negative so far have been asked to report for duty. “They may still be in the incubation period. The management is not considering that at all,” she said.