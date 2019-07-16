Senior policeman, 3 others, suspended after dance bar raid

The Mumbai Police top brass on Monday suspended four personnel with the Kasturba Marg police station, including the senior police inspector in-charge, after a dance bar in its jurisdiction was found to be violating conditions of its license.

According to police sources, the action was taken after Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey received information about the dance bar on Sunday night, and instructed Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Dilip Sawant to get a raid conducted.

“The raid confirmed the information, as several of the conditions laid down for dance bars were found to be violated. This was also the third time in the jurisdiction of the same police station that such an incident was reported,” a senior officer with the Mumbai Police said.

The officer said after the raid, in which 15 bar girls were rescued, a report was sent to senior officers, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and Mr. Choubey, after which it was decided on Monday to suspend senior police inspector Sanjeev Pimple, along with police inspector Anantrao Hake, who were on night duty on Sunday. Two others, police sub inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne, who were assigned on the beat chowky that covers the concerned area, were also suspended for dereliction of duty. A departmental enquiry has been initiated against all four.

Mr. Choubey confirmed the suspension of the four. The action is in keeping with the tough stance against errant police officers taken by Mr. Barve after his appointment as city police chief.

In May this year, senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station was suspended after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti Narcotics Cell) Shivdeep Lande, who was on night round, found a dance bar operating near Grant Road railway station and conducted a raid at the bar. As this was the second time that the same bar was being raided for flouting dance bar guidelines, the senior inspector was suspended. Similar action had also been taken against personnel at the MIDC police station last year.