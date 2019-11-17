Senior KEM resident doctor found dead on hostel terrace in Mumbai

In a case of suspected suicide, the body of a 27-year-old senior resident with KEM Hospital, Parel, was found in his hostel on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the deceased, Dr. Pranay Jaiswal was a senior resident of general surgery and a third-year MS student.

“Jaiswal was found in a lifeless condition on the terrace of the Resident Medical Officers’ hostel, where he was staying, by his roommate, Dr. Samarth Patel, who raised an alarm. He was declared dead before admission at the hospital,” a police officer said.

The officer said no suicide note was found on Jaiswal’s person and inquiries so far have not pinpointed any immediate trigger for this step.

“Dr. Patel, who had been sharing a room with Jaiswal for the last three years, has said in his statement that Jaiswal had been depressed for the past five to six months owing to some problems at home and we are verifying this. He originally hailed from Amravati, where his parents stay. They have left for the city,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

The police will be recording statements from Jaiswal’s parents after they complete the formalities for claiming his body. Inquiries are also under way with other classmates and hostel mates of Jaiswal to find out if he had confided in any of them about having suicidal thoughts, or if any incident in the recent past might have driven him over the edge.

“So far, everyone that we have spoken to has said that he had a great academic record. Inquiries with his family will have to wait till they are in a frame of mind to talk to us but in the meantime, we are scanning his cell phone and social media accounts for clues. The exact cause of death is still awaited as no external injuries were visible,” an officer said.

He said inquiries were still being made to verify the possibility of foul play, and that an Accidental Death Report has been registered for the time being.