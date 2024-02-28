Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar passes away

February 28, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at 53.

Survived by his wife Anjali and son Ahan, Mr. Nandgaonkar had an extensive career, including serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, Mumbai, from January 2015 to end of 2016.

With over two decades of experience, he worked with several publications such as Mumbai Mirror, The Telegraph, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Independent. He also had a brief stint as a stringer with the Associated Press, and the horizontal portal, Indya.com.

Beyond journalism, he was involved in film society activism and was associated with Mumbai’s oldest surviving film society and film festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival. Mr. Nandgaonkar was co-founder of the Media Foundation of India, which organised three national-level photo competitions for Indian photojournalists.

In addition to handling the Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, he was covering real estate and aviation. He also handled a range of beats, including crime, law, education, politics, civic issues, cinema, and music.

Friends and colleagues remember him as a “mild-mannered and calm man”.

