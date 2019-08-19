Senior inspector, orderly suspended after being ‘stung’

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Sunday suspended a senior police inspector and his orderly after they were allegedly caught on camera discussing a bribe with a businessman. This is the fifth such incident this year.

According to police sources, the video, which was recorded in a sting operation by the businessman, was sent to senior officers including Additional Commissioner of Police (West region) Manoj Kumar Sharma earlier this month.

“The video captured senior police inspector Lalasaheb Shetye, Andheri police station, and his orderly in conversation about a bribe from the businessman in exchange for not taking action against a bar that he owns in the police station’s jurisdiction. A preliminary inquiry was set up to verify the authenticity of the video,” a senior officer said.

After inquiries established that the two people in the video were indeed Mr. Shetye and his orderly, Mr. Sharma sent a report to Mr. Barve’s office regarding the same. Both policemen were suspended with immediate effect and an enquiry was started against them.

This is the fifth instance where strict and swift action has been taken against police personnel found to be violating the rules of the uniform. Mr. Barve, after taking over as Mumbai Police chief, had announced that no violations would be tolerated.

Earlier this month, two officers with the Economic Offences Wing were suspended after they failed to arrest an accused despite him being detained at the Mumbai airport based on a look out circular.

Previously, five personnel were suspended after they were caught on camera celebrating the birthday of a history sheeter in the Bhandup police station premises.

Other instances include the suspension of personnel of various ranks from the Kasturba Marg police station, the Gamdevi police station and the MIDC police station for failing to act against illegal dance bars in their jurisdictions.