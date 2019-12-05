Senior citizen held for sexual assault on 6-year-old

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a senior citizen for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his locality repeatedly for two days.

According to the police, the accused, Abdul Hamid Ansari (61), runs a grocery shop in the area were the girl lives with her parents.

“The victim had gone to his shop to buy some groceries on her parents’ instructions on Sunday afternoon. During this time, the accused convinced her to come home with him, promising to give her chocolates. He took her to his residence, which is not far away from his shop, and forced himself on her,” an officer with the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station said.

The girl, who was scared and disturbed, went home after the assault and told her parents nothing. She was sent again to the shop on Monday and the accused once again took her home and sexually assaulted her, the officer said.

“On Tuesday morning, the victim complained of pain in her private parts and ultimately confided in her mother about the sexual assault. Her parents brought her to the police station,” the officer said.

The police took the victim to the Nagpada police hospital, where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault. Her parents’ statements were recorded and a case was registered.

Mr. Ansari was picked up from his residence and arrested on Tuesday night. He has been charged with rape under the Indian Penal Code and with sexual assault on a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We are conducting inquiries to find out if the accused has similarly exploited other minors from the area in the past, as he has been running the shop there for several years and many families living there know him well. The accused is being interrogated and with the help of civilian volunteers, we are also trying to get information from residents,” the officer said.

The police will also hold meetings with residents of the area to raise awareness of the importance of reporting such cases to the authorities immediately. They already have the Police Didi programme, in which women police personnel visit schools and educate students about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’.

However, the police said, victims of sexual assault might still not be comfortable telling their parents about it, and hence increased vigilance on part of the people around them is also necessary.