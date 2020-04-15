Senior citizen from Vashi dies

Navi Mumbai recorded only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, but the virus claimed the life of a 75-year-old man from Sector 9, Vashi. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Navi Mumbai, while the case tally is now up to 51.

“Though there was only one new case, many reports are pending. The 11 cases recorded on Monday were all contact transmission,” a civic health official said. Tuesday’s case is a relative of theBelapur village man who died on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Nerul resident, his mother and seven-year-old son, and an Airoli man, all of whom had earlier tested positive, are now negative.

Panvel reported three more cases on Tuesday, including a resident of Ghot village who has been admitted to Sion Hospital for the last 21 days for a pancreatic ailment, Panvel Municipal Commissoner Ganesh Deshmukh said. The two others are related to the cab driver who tested positive on Monday.