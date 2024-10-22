ADVERTISEMENT

Sender of threat message seeking ₹5 crore from Salman Khan now apologises

Published - October 22, 2024 10:58 am IST - Mumbai

Police said that the person that issued the threat against Salman Khan also apologised using the same mobile number.

PTI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mumbai traffic police have received an apology from a mobile phone number that was earlier used to send a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing: Accused intended to kill the actor, says court

“The apology message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of the traffic police on Monday (October 21),” an official said without elaborating.

‘Kasam khuda ki...’: Salman Khan alludes to death threats on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

“During the probe, it was confirmed that the apology was sent from the same mobile number that had been used for sending the threat message,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan firing case: ‘Intention was to kill me, my family members’, actor tells police

“The city’s traffic control room on Thursday received the ₹5 crore threat message on its WhatsApp helpline,” police earlier said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The sender had also said the threat should not be taken lightly,” they said.

A case was subsequently registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

“The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi gang members also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year,” as per police.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Mr. Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US