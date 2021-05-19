Send Stan Swamy to hospital for check-up: Bombay High Court

Form a committee to examine him and submit a report on May 21, it tells hospital

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the superintendent of the Taloja central jail to take Father Stan Swamy to JJ Hospital for a check-up at 12 noon on Thursday. It also directed the Dean of the hospital to form a committee to examine him and submit a report on May 21.

The court said the committee must consist of one neurophysician, ear, nose and throat specialist, general surgeon, general physician and any other doctor required to examine him.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade said if the jail has the facility of video conferencing, a virtual meeting shall be arranged to produce him before the court on May 21.

The court was hearing an application filed by senior advocate Mihir Desai on behalf of Fr. Swamy, 84, seeking an interim medical bail as his health has further deteriorated. Mr. Desai said Fr Swamy has Parkinsons’s and his tremors are getting worse. He has lost the ability to hear in both ears. Despite having two hernia operations, he experiences pain in his lower abdomen and he has lumbar spondylosis.

However, the report submitted by the Maharashtra government after examining him said, “His general condition is hemodynamically stable, which means he has a stable pumping heart and good circulation of blood. He has been provided with a high protein diet, hot water for bath, he has two attendants inside jail to look after him; he has been given a mattress, bed sheets, walking stick and a wheelchair. There is no particular complaint of abdomen pain or lumbar spondylosis. He has not complained about anything and is satisfied with the facilities inside prison.”

After taking the report on record, the court asked additional public prosecutor JP Yagnik if can be produced through video conferencing. He said he will check with the jail and inform the court.