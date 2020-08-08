Send Mumbai Police chief on forced leave: BJP MLA to CM

Mumbai

08 August 2020 01:41 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Friday warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he would approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah if Mr. Thackeray failed to send Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh on a forced leave, alleging that he was guilty of ‘dereliction of duty in Sushant Singh Rajput case’.

Claiming that Mr. Singh had failed in his duty as the Mumbai Police did not file an FIR even 50 days after the death of Rajput and sought information about his manager Disha Salian’s suicide after 50 days, Mr. Bhatkhalkar said investigating officers and Mr. Singh had been negligent.

“People feel that evidences are being destroyed in this matter. Therefore to show that the State government is not involved in hiding anything, two police officers must be suspended and Mr. Singh should be sent on a forced leave till the probe comes to a certain stage,” he said in his letter to Mr. Thackeray.

Mr. Bhatkhalkar, who represents Kandivali Assembly constituency, said if the CM failed to take any decision on the three police personnel, he must take a note that since Mr. Singh is from the Indian Police Service, he would approach the Union Home Minister.

Reacting strongly, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the politics played by BJP leaders for the sake of the Bihar polls just shows that the party is anti-Maharashtra. “Singing paeans of the Bihar Police at the cost of the Mumbai Police for the sake of the Bihar elections is just a glaring example of an anti-Maharashtra mindset of BJP leaders. The BJP is a blot on the State’s political culture,” he said.