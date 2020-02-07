Sena takes dig at Modi over Ram temple trust

The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the announcement of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya was aimed at laying the “foundation” for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, and it will be completed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It was expected that the Ram temple issue will not be politicised, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya.

“Modi gave the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up by two-four seats with the help of Shri Ram,” the Sena said.

“It was expected that the issue of Ram temple will not be politicised, but its ‘foundation’ was laid for the Delhi Assembly (election) and will be completed on the occasion of 2024 Lok Sabha (polls).” It is expected that ‘Ram Rajya’ (welfare state) will be realised in a true sense in the country by then, it said.