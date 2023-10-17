Sena Split | Speaker’s stance will be presented before Supreme Court, says Narwekar

October 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said he must determine which development is considered as “unconstitutional” in relation to the pleas submitted to him regarding the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The Speaker’s stance will be presented before the Supreme Court. We will soon work to determine which developments should be considered illegal or unconstitutional. Only then can we proceed further,” he said, adding that once the top Court’s hearing is concluded, there will be a clearer roadmap for how to proceed in the matter.

The prolonged delay in deciding the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Shinde and his MLAs has faced rigorous scrutiny from the Supreme Court. In a stern statement on Friday, the Supreme Court criticised the Assembly Speaker, stating that the proceedings should not be mere theatrics and that he must not undermine the court’s orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) camp leader Sanjay Raut’s allegations against him in connection with the disqualification pleas, Mr. Narwekar said, “I do not wish to respond to his criticism. He does not understand the proceedings of the legislative House. His comments against the House can be seen as an attempt to influence the decision of the Speaker.”

Last month, the Supreme Court directed Mr. Narwekar to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Shinde and his Sena MLAs within a week. Following this he began hearing the disqualification petitions filed by the two rival Sena factions and the first hearing was held on September 14.

The Shiv Sena founded by the late Bal Thackeray split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become Chief Minister after unseating the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Thackeray faction subsequently sought the disqualification of several MLAs, including Mr. Shinde, citing anti-defection laws.

The Thackeray faction moved the top court in July seeking direction to the state assembly speaker to expeditiously adjudicate the disqualification petitions in a time-bound manner.

In July, Mr. Narwekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Mr. Shinde-led Sena and 14 of the Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them. The list of MLAs included former Chief Minister Mr. Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, notice was not issued against Sena (UBT) legislator Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Sena split last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.