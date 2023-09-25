ADVERTISEMENT

Sena split | Official hearing on disqualification pleas to begin on October 13; Shinde group opposes clubbing of petitions

September 25, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government

PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

After hearing arguments from Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has decided to conduct official hearing on disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13, advocate Anil Sakhare who is representing the CM said on September 25.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

ALSO READ
SC unlocks disqualification proceedings against Shinde, but cannot reinstate Uddhav as CM

The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Mr. Sakhare said, “Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately,” Mr. Sakhare added.

ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena name, symbol

He said there was no official hearing during the day and only the procedural part was decided.

Responding to a query on the issue, Mr. Sakhare said the Thackeray faction wants to club all petitions together and conduct a hearing, whereas the Shinde group is against such a proposal.

Disqualification petitions have been filed against 39 MLAs, he informed.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, the party name and symbol was given to the Shinde group, while the faction led by Mr. Thackeray was christened Shiv Sena (UBT).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US