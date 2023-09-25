Sena split | Official hearing on disqualification pleas to begin on October 13; Shinde group opposes clubbing of petitions

September 25, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

After hearing arguments from Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has decided to conduct official hearing on disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13, advocate Anil Sakhare who is representing the CM said on September 25.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Mr. Sakhare said, “Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions.”

“The Speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately,” Mr. Sakhare added.

He said there was no official hearing during the day and only the procedural part was decided.

Responding to a query on the issue, Mr. Sakhare said the Thackeray faction wants to club all petitions together and conduct a hearing, whereas the Shinde group is against such a proposal.

Disqualification petitions have been filed against 39 MLAs, he informed.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, the party name and symbol was given to the Shinde group, while the faction led by Mr. Thackeray was christened Shiv Sena (UBT).

