HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sena split | Official hearing on disqualification pleas to begin on October 13; Shinde group opposes clubbing of petitions

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government

September 25, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

PTI
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

After hearing arguments from Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has decided to conduct official hearing on disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13, advocate Anil Sakhare who is representing the CM said on September 25.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Mr. Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

ALSO READ
SC unlocks disqualification proceedings against Shinde, but cannot reinstate Uddhav as CM

The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Mr. Sakhare said, “Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions.”

“The Speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately,” Mr. Sakhare added.

ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena name, symbol

He said there was no official hearing during the day and only the procedural part was decided.

Responding to a query on the issue, Mr. Sakhare said the Thackeray faction wants to club all petitions together and conduct a hearing, whereas the Shinde group is against such a proposal.

Disqualification petitions have been filed against 39 MLAs, he informed.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, the party name and symbol was given to the Shinde group, while the faction led by Mr. Thackeray was christened Shiv Sena (UBT).

Related Topics

Maharashtra / mumbai / politics / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.