Sena puts faith in SC, says truth will prevail

Three days since its dreams of forming a government in Maharashtra were dashed, the Shiv Sena continued to put up a brave face on Monday.

After the Supreme Court did not did not order an immediate floor test as the Sena and its new allies had sought, party leaders were still positive that the apex court would do so soon.

The Sena moved its legislators yet again on Monday to another luxury hotel in Andheri as a precaution against poaching attempts.

Speaking after the hearing, senior Sena leader Subhash Desai, who is in Delhi, told The Hindu, “Today, the SC heard arguments from both sides and we are looking forward to the decision on Tuesday. We are quite confident [of a ruling in our favour], there are many earlier judgments including the S.R. Bommai case. We will be getting the right order, the floor test is the answer and we are quite confident. The confusion over NCP’s whip is being created by the BJP. Our MLAs are determined and they don’t need any order. Our alliance is even stronger now.”

The Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) submitted a letter at Raj Bhavan staking claim to form a government, and later in the day carried out a show of strength by parading all 162 MLAs.

‘Alliance worked out’

Senior Sena leader Vinayak Raut said, “We are confident that truth will prevail [in court] on Tuesday.”

When asked why the three parties are carrying out a show of strength now and did not do so in the Assembly earlier, he said, “We had asked the Governor for more time back then. [The alliance] has worked out now.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, too, was optimistic about Tuesday. “We have complete faith in the SC; the apex court took note of our view. Truth will win,” he said.

When asked why the party had moved its MLAs, Mr. Desai said, “MLAs being shifted is part of strategy. At the hotel where NCP MLAs were staying, some suspicious activity was found. Hotels are private premises we cannot govern, that is why we took the decision.”

Vinayak Raut said the previous hotel was already booked for the dates, due to which legislators had to be moved out. Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was at the hotel on Sunday night too.

In order to keep up the party’s morale, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spent several hours at the hotel where the MLAs were staying over the weekend. He addressed party legislators as well as NCP and Congress MLAs, and assured them the three parties were still together and they should not be worried.