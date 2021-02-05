Sena protests surging fuel prices

The Shiv Sena on Friday took out protest rallies in Thane and Belapur over the Centre’s failure to control the surge in fuel prices.
Hundreds of party workers on bullock carts, cycles and also on foot held banners demanding the price of petrol be reduced to ₹50 per litre. Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak led the march to the district collectorate.
The protesters, which included a large number of women, raised slogans against the Central government and demanded that the hike in fuel prices be withdrawn immediately.
“The Centre has stopped all sources of income of the civic corporations and is delaying its projects. This rise in fuel prices would add to the woes of the common citizens,” Mr. Mhaske said.
Party workers also staged a protest outside Konkan Bhavan in Belapur. “We are staging protests outside government offices across the State. The intention is to wake up the Central government. With such a drastic rise in fuel prices, it has become increasingly difficult for the common man to survive. Farmers are annoyed and now the common man is upset,” Vitthal More, a Sena leader from Belapur, said.
Protests were also held at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad and other parts of Marathwada.
(With PTI inputs)
