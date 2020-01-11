Sena, MNS plan major events on same day

The Thackerays are set to clash in a show of strength in the city on January 23.

While the Shiv Sena has organised a public felicitation for party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at BKC, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be addressing the party conference at Goregaon.

On Friday, Sena leader and State Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “Uddhavji had promised his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, that the Sena will be in power in the Mantralaya, and he has fulfilled that word. It is to mark the dedication and tireless efforts of Uddhavji that we will be publicly felicitating him on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

When asked whether the January 23 rally will be the party’s show of strength in Mumbai, Mr. Parab said the Sena never required to put in efforts to display its might. He said, “Everybody knows the Sena’s strength. On this day, lakhs of people will come to witness the public felicitation of Uddhavji by eminent personalities from across the country.”

Meanwhile, the MNS will be holding its conference on the same day with party president Raj Thackeray likely to announce the party’s future strategy at the event.

Recent political developments have indicated that the MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party, who were once bitter enemies, are trying to establish closer ties. Mr. Thackeray even held a meeting with former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, sparking speculation.

Mr. Parab, while replying to a question on the increasing closeness between the MNS and the BJP, said he wished both parties the best in their future endeavours.