Sena MLC demands Mithibai College principal’s resignation

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe on Friday demanded the resignation of Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College of Arts, in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Mr. Hande has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since 2007, when a former professor with KJ Somaiya College, where Mr. Hande was the principal at the time, accused him of sexual harassment. The second allegation surfaced in 2016, when a psychologist alleged that Mr. Hande had misbehaved with her during an event.

At a press conference at Shivalay bungalow in Nariman Point, Ms. Gorhe demanded that Mr. Hande be sacked with immediate effect, and that the first victim, who lost her job after registering a complaint with Mumbai University, be reinstated. Both the victims were present at the press conference.

“This is an ongoing fight. Action needs to be taken against Mr. Hande and the committee of KJ Somiya college. The victim still hasn’t gotten justice,” Ms. Gorhe said.

She said, “I will be writing to the Governor and the Chief Minister, urging them to take action.”

The first victim allegedly faced harassment by Mr. Hande for three years before she opened up to the college management, but to no avail. Finally, she submitted a complaint to Mumbai University, after which she was suspended by the college for ‘defamation’. She subsequently wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office and got a response, after which an FIR was lodged at Tilaknagar police station in 2018.

After the first victim’s case became public, another victim, a practising psychologist, alleged that Mr. Hande had behaved inappropriately with her at a conference held by the Bombay Psychological Association in 2016 at Mithibai College. After no action was taken by the college, she filed a complaint against him at Juhu police station in February.

“This is a social issue that needs to be addressed. How can such a big educational institution be so callous with victims of sexual harassment?” the second victim said.

Mr. Hande could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.