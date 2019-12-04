Sena may push 80% job quota Bill as early as winter session

The Shiv Sena wants to push for a law to reserve 80% of jobs in the State for local residents in the winter session of the Assembly, sources in the party have said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s common minimum programme, released on November 28, had said “a law shall be enacted to ensure 80% reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth.” The proposed law would be applicable to people who have been living in the State for at least 15 years.

Elaborating on the need for such a law, minister Subhash Desai said, “The idea for such a rule started in Maharashtra years ago, and the first government resolution came out in 1968 after discussions in the Assembly. There have been improvements to the guidelines over the years. Now, we want to bring in a law because most companies do not give information about contractual labourers. We will make the necessary changes to ensure they report all their workers, including contractual labourers, to the government.”

The Bill may be introduced as early as the winter session of the legislature, and will have to be passed by the Assembly and Council before it becomes law.

Maharashtra is not the first State to consider such an Act.

In July, Andhra Pradesh became the first State to pass a legislation for a 75% quota for locals in private, industrial jobs. The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries and Factories Bill, 2019, says industries that come up in the private sector or in partnership with the government must reserve 75% jobs for locals.

Also in July, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh said it was mulling a law for 70% reservation in jobs for local youth in private and government sectors. The objective is to ensure unemployed youth get opportunities in the private sector.

In August, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had assured reservation in jobs for locals, while the Goa government is also planning a policy to reserve 80% jobs in private industries for locals.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also reiterated the Maharashtra government’s intention to bring in the law soon, during his address to the Assembly on Sunday.