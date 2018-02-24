Sena lists candidates for LS, Assembly polls

Mumbai: Based on an internal survey, the Shiv Sena has reportedly made a list of possible candidates for elections to the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly, which are expected to be held next year. The list, sources said, will be submitted to party chief Uddhav Thackeray on February 26.

It is understood that the survey has covered all 288 Assembly and 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra — an indication that the Sena could be contesting the polls on its own. The decision to go it alone in the elections has been announced by Mr. Thackeray, and the party has passed a resolution to the effect at a conference a month ago.

Nevertheless, political circles continue to be abuzz with expectations of a truce between the Sena and BJP. Despite being coalition partners in the Central and State governments, the Sena has attacked the BJP on almost all issues. Mr. Thackeray was conspicuous by his absence at the Magnetic Maharashtra summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party sources said a team was formed to conduct the survey, and evaluate probable candidates based on their work and standing in their respective constituencies. Candidates were also chosen for their loyalty to the party, and the strength to tackle the Opposition financially and tactically.

A close confidante of Mr. Thackeray, who was involved in preparing the report, said, “We’ve received reports from all parts of the State, which are being compiled before being presented to Uddhavji on February 26. He will decide on the candidates.”

Preparing a list of candidates for all seats is also being seen as an attempt to increase pressure on the BJP. A Sena leader said, “There’s no question of waiting for negotiations with the BJP, because our leader has already announced the decision (to go it alone). How can there be discussion on an issue that is settled?”.