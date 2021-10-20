Sena leader moves Supreme Court against NCB official

Mumbai

20 October 2021

Petition claims he has been targeting select film celebrities and a few models for the last two years

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has approached the Supreme Court seeking judicial investigation and enquiry against an official at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai accused of targeting select film celebrities and a few models for the last two years.

Petitioning the apex court under section 32 of the Constitution, Mr. Tiwari termed the arrest of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan by the NCB during an alleged drug party on a cruise ship a violation of his fundamental right.

Claiming that Aryan had been in jail for the past 17 nights, because of failure of the Special Court to dispose of his bail application, most “unfortunate”, the petition said the case was a “classic example of abuse of power by one NCB officer who seems to be on vendetta against the film industry for denying entry to his wife who is a model & celebrity”.

It was incredible that someone has remained inside jail for so many days though there was no seizure of drugs or any other proof. “No medical report of consumption, so no consumption,” the petition said.

It also pointed to recent statements made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State Minister Nawab Malik against NCB where an accused in a cheating case was used as a witness and a relative of a leader of the BJP on the said cruise was let go.