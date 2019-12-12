Sena corporator wants ‘water bell’ in municipal schools

Following the footsteps of schools in Kerala, a Shiv Sena corporator wants municipal schools in Mumbai to have a ‘water bell’ ringing thrice a day to remind students to drink water. Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Padwal has issued a notice of motion about the same before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general assembly on Wednesday.

Some schools in Kerala started ringing a bell thrice a day to remind students to drink water after they realised that students, especially girls, do not drink enough water in order to avoid going to the loo. After the initiative was lauded across the country, Mr. Padwal aims to replicate the same in municipal schools in Mumbai. “Water is life and its importance is known to all. Students spend five to seven hours in school and in this duration, they are expected to drink water at least thrice. But students busy studying avoid or forget drinking water. Considering the necessity to remind them, the initiative from Kerala schools can be replicated in Mumbai. That is why, the BMC should ensure a bell is rung in municipal schools thrice a day to remind students to drink water,” he said in his motion.

The motion is likely to be tabled in Thursday’s general assembly. If passed, it will have to be approved by the Municipal Commissioner before implementation.