Sena, Congress hit out at VBA for protesting in midst of pandemic

‘Opposition should stand with State’

The Shiv Sena and the Congress on Monday criticised the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for defying the State’s COVID-19 guidelines and leading scores of supporters and warkaris to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in Solapur.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it is “regrettable” that Mr. Ambedkar, who is otherwise known for his restraint, is inciting people to agitate without adhering to physical distancing rules. “When the State is coping with a raging pandemic, one expects Opposition leaders or any other politician to be united with the State government in dealing with the contagion. Instead, some leaders are proudly proclaiming of having broken the law during their protest.”

Mr. Raut added, “The whole of Maharashtra is intent on offering worship at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple and other holy places in the State. Our government has not the slightest interest in keeping these places shut… it is only in the people’s interests that we have been forced to keep religious places shut and cancel all religious functions,”

The Sena MP said such agitations do not bode well for the State during the COVID-19 crisis as thousands have gathered to protest. “The spread of the virus can very well increase because of this agitation. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unwilling to lift the lockdown on religious places,” Mr. Raut said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it is indeed unfortunate that Mr. Ambedkar has chosen to hold his agitation at such a critical time when the State is struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said, “What is even more unfortunate is that a person with ‘Ambedkar’ as his surname should be leading this agitation in defiance of the Constitution bequeathed to us by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He [Prakash Ambedkar] should have supported the government instead.”

Reacting to criticism, Mr. Ambedkar said as the State government has failed to do anything for the people whose livelihoods have been affected, the VBA had no option but to protest. “The Constitution has given the right to people to protest when the government has failed them. After all, people are the ultimate masters in a democracy,” the VBA chief said.