Sena claims BJP and Owaisi joined hands to provoke riots in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray prays in front of Lord Hanuman in Pune and party workers play Hanuman Chalisa in different parts of the state, Shiv Sena taunts the MNS chief as ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’ and claims that he along with original Owaisi (AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi) are planning communal riots in Maharashtra.

The Sena leader also took on the judiciary over giving anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a case of allegedly siphoning off funds collected to save INS Vikrant and said that presently leaders on only ‘one’ party are presently beneficiaries of high court’s scam of extending relief.

“When BJP realised that people are not drifting away from the MVA, they hired few people on rent to play loudspeaker. The plan is to play these loudspeakers in front of mosques. Then call original Owaisi. Riots will be planned through neo-Hindu Owaisi and original Owaisi and once unrest is created Raj Bhavan would send report to center to try and impose emergency,” he said, taunting MNS. He said that the state government has intelligence inputs that riots are being planned.

“When the polls were being held in Uttar Pradesh the Hijab issue was raked up. When bypoll was held in Maharashtra, the issue of loudspeakers on mosques was brought out. It is a strategy to create communal tension during elections,” said Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

He was addressing a press conference in Nasik. Mr Raut added that all issues which were used to create communal tension fell flat in Maharashtra. Mr Raut said that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray would be visiting Ayodhya in first or second week of May. “We celebrate Maharashtra day on May 1. Our resolution is to bring Ram Rajya in Maharashtra and we will pray in front of Lord Ram with this desire,” he said.

Meanwhile, MNS on Saturday organised Hanuman Chalisa programs in different parts of the state. MNS chief too participated in a program in Pune.

“Presently, the high courts are giving reliefs to individuals of only one party. I call it scam of extending relief. It made a wrong observation in INS Vikrant case that it is the old case. It was exposed when facts came to light. How can that be an old case? We are extremely sad to question as to who is running the courts? Are they the same who are running probe agencies?” he asked.