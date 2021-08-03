Sena cadre remove Adani board at Mumbai airport

Mumbai

03 August 2021 04:10 IST

Protest new signage in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue after change in airport management

Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised and then removed the ‘Adani Airport’ signboard displayed near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the airport in Mumbai, claiming the company was trying to change the name of the airport.

“These signboards of Adani Airport were installed yesterday (Sunday) night. The airport’s name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. How can the company, which has been given the job to run the airport, dare to change the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Moreover, do you expect us to keep quiet on this,” asked Sanjay Kadam, secretary, Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), the labour wing of the Sena who removed the signboards.

On Monday afternoon, a group of 15 to 20 workers marched with sticks and damaged the signboard before completely removing it amid slogans. BKS president and Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant said the attempt to change the name of the airport will not be tolerated. “This is nothing but an insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

The Adani Group released a statement clarifying that it was merely replacing the previous branding.

“In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s branding or positioning at the terminal. The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of Airport Authority of India (AAI). AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large,” said the AAHL statement.

Another member of the ruling MVA coalition, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too slammed the Adani Group saying the company purchasing shares from GVK group does not mean it has become the owner of the airport. “Adani Group runs the management of the airport. It has no right to interfere with the name of the airport,” said Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Adanis took over the management of the airport at Mumbai from GVK on July 13.