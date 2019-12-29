Sena-Amruta Fadnavis Twitter spat continues

The war of words on Twitter between former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta and Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi continued on Sunday.

Ms. Fadnavis had claimed that the State government was shifting salary accounts of employees out of Axis Bank, where she is a senior executive, to target her and her husband. On Sunday, Ms. Chaturvedi said this was an admission that Mr. Fadnavis had favoured the private bank, and called for a conflict of interest inquiry.

Ms. Fadnavis spoke to an English daily about the development. She said, “The accounts were bagged by Axis Bank much before I married Devendra… The government should think rationally.” She called it an attack on their freedom of expression.

Sharing a link to the article, Ms. Fadnavis tweeted, “Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra’s fault but staying with one is. Wake up Maharashtra.”

Responding to the article, Ms. Chaturvedi tweeted, “Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the former CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her and former CM then where is the question of targeting?”

Ms. Chaturvedi has urged the State government to “investigate how moving accounts to Axis Bank isn’t a clear case of conflict of interest. Also, investigate whether any/how much CSR [corporate social responsibility fund] was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts.”

She took a last dig at Ms Fadnavis and said, “Those who scribble walls should learn to read the writing on the wall.”