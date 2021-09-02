Self paid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from U.K., Middle East, China, S Africa at Mumbai airport

Indian municipal workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) guide passengers arriving from United Kingdom, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, in December 2020

02 September 2021 12:51 IST

According to a circular issued by the BMC, all the international passengers traveling from these countries need to mandatorily undergo self paid RT-PCR test on arrival

In view of fear of new mutations of COVID-19 (SARS-CIV-2) virus spreading, fresh restrictions have been put in place at Mumbai Airport for international passengers arriving from the U.K., Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe.

As per a circular issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) all these passengers will need to be mandatorily undergo self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival before being allowed to enter the city.

“In view of detection of more transmissible variants of SARS-COV-2, it has been decided by Government of India that international passengers arriving from / transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, with effect from 00.00 hrs on September 3, 2021,” the BMC said in a statement.

As per the new guidelines, institutional quarantine mechanism is done away with.

All exemption granted as per earlier circular will no longer be applicable. For example Full/Double COVID-19 Vaccinated, passengers age above 65 years who were exempted will now have to undergo RT-PCR test.

All other passengers (except U.K., Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe) who have to exit Mumbai Airport or to take connecting flight will need to display their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey and can exit the airport.

“RT-PCR test shall not be mandatory for such passengers on arrival at Mumbai Airport from 03.09.2021 at 00.00 hrs,” the statement said.

As per the new circular all international passengers will have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the Mumbai Airport and will be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine.

“For effective implementation of above guidelines, requisite arrangement for RT-PCR test and registration is already made at Mumbai Airport by the Airport Operator at Government fixed rates. (₹600/- per test, as on 03.09.2021),” the statement said.

The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour, it added.