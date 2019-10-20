Seeking answers to flooding woes

In neighbouring Kalina and Kurla constituencies, the biggest grievance among residents is the same: flooding during monsoon.

While the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Potnis is up against George Abraham of the Congress in Kalina, Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar is looking to defeat NCP’s Milind Kamble in Kurla, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Kalina constituency comprises parts of Santacruz, Vakola, Kalina, Kurla Mumbai University, Air India colony, which were heavily flooded during the 2005 deluge. Even in Kurla constituency, parts of Kurla East get flooded every time the level of the Mithi river rises. Other issues concerning both constituencies are redevelopment of slums on airport land and other open spaces, presence of hawkers along Santacruz station and Vakola bridge, lack of open spaces, and encroachment along Tansa pipeline.

Godfrey Pimenta, activist from Watchdog Foundation and resident of Kalina, said, “Every monsoon, there is flooding in Taximen’s colony, Air India colony and Bharat Nagar. Redevelopment of slums is an issue that has been pending for decades. The further it is delayed, the more complicated it becomes. Even after gaothans were earmarked in the Development Plan, we do not have any funds to carry out their development or beautification. They should be considered a cultural heritage.”

Sana Shaikh, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said, “We are fed up of the waterlogging every year. The condition of roads is so bad that there are massive traffic jams on LBS Road every day.”

Mr. Potnis, a Goan who speaks Konkani, is seeking a second term, while Mr. Abraham is a three-term corporator, who quit in his last term. Kalina has a large Christian population and it may support Mr. Abraham. He is a former Air India employees’ union leader and close aide of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. Kalina also consists of many Maharashtrians and Muslims.

Mr. Potnis said, “The widening of Mithi river has been hampered by people dumping debris into it, leading to haphazard reclamation. We are constructing and repairing three bridges to ease traffic hold-ups.” In 2014, there were 2.5 lakh electors and the constituency saw 50% voting. Mr. Potnis defeated BJP’s Amarjeet Singh by a slim margin of 1,297 votes. In 2009, Congress’s Kripashankar Singh won the election by a margin of 12,921 against MNS’s Chandrakant More. This year, the AIMIM has fielded Mohammed Sufiyan Sayed, while the MNS has fielded its lone BMC corporator Sanjay Turde from Kalina.

In Kurla constituency, 46% of the 2.9 lakh electors voted in 2014 and Mr. Kudalkar beat BJP’s Vijay Kamble by a margin of 12,679 votes. In 2009, NCP’s Milind Kamble beat Mr. Kudalkar by a margin of 6,971 votes. Now, the contest will be between Mr. Kudalkar and Mr. Kamble once again.