Second threat call at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital

This is the third time Mr. Ambani has received threats

A call was received on the landline number of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday threatening members of Indian billionaire and industrialist Mukesh Ambani‘s family.

The call was reportedly made at 12.57 p.m. and the caller threatened to blow up the hospital. Mumbai police officials said a complaint had been registered at the D. B. Marg Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Neelotpal confirmed the same to The Hindu and said, “A threat call has been received on the landline of the hospital and we are in the process of registering a FIR (First Information Report).”

A similar threat call was made at the same hospital on August 15 and the caller was arrested by the police.

This is the third time Mr. Ambani has received threats, the first time was on February 24, 2021, when a car was found outside his residence in Mumbai containing 20 gelatin sticks and a note threatening his family.

An FIR was registered at the Gamdevi police station and subsequently, an FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station for the theft of the aforementioned car along with an accidental death report pertaining to the recovery of the dead body of Mansukh Hiren.

Hiren, 48, was the alleged owner of the car who had reported about its absence a week earlier to the local police. However, on March 5, 2021 his body was found dumped in a creek. After three days, the case was transferred from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency. On March 13, 2021, encounter specialist and police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested for his “role and involvement in placing the explosives laden vehicle.”