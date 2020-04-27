Second policeman dies in two days

The Mumbai Police mourned the loss of one more of their personnel on Sunday, with a 52-year-old head constable falling prey to COVID-19. This is the second policeman posted in Mumbai to die of the virus in the last two days.

Another head constable, attached to the Navi Mumbai Police, has tested positive. His wife succumbed to the virus on April 24.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said the head constable who died on Sunday was posted with the Protection Branch and was a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. “He was admitted to MGM Hospital on April 23, and passed away around 4.40 a.m. on Sunday,” Mr. Ashok said. Officials said he used to travel by public transport to work every day and his contact history is being examined.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old head constable had died of the novel coronavirus. The Mumbai Police and Commissioner Parambir Singh expressed their condolences on Twitter. The Maharashtra Police tweeted that as a mark of respect, they would only respond to queries on Sunday and no fresh tweets would be posted.

The head constable of the Navi Mumbai Police, who tested positive on Saturday, is attached to the police headquarters. His wife, a 49-year-old homemaker from Thane, had been taking medicines for fever prescribed by a local doctor. On April 23, she underwent a chest X-ray. “After the X-ray showed probability of COVID-19, she was admitted to Shivaji Hospital, where she succumbed the next day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, headquarters, Shivraj Patil, said.

Children tested

Their daughter, a college student, and son, who is in Class XII, underwent tests on Sunday and are in institutional quarantine. The head constable is admitted to Fortis Hospital. The policeman had been on sick leave since March 26 due to a knee problem. “It is not clear from where they contracted the virus,” Mr. Patil said.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar tweeted on Sunday, “We have lost one valuable family member of Navi Mumbai police; the wife of a HC, at present HC and his daughter also came positive his son report is awaited. We are taking care by providing our best and praying for quick recovery, you take care of yourself and family. (sic)”