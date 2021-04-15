Second-highest surge of 61,695 cases, 349 deaths in Maharashtra

Active case tally surges past 6.20 lakh; Mumbai reports 8,209 fresh infections

Maharashtra posted its second-highest single-day jump of 61,695 cases on Thursday, taking its active case tally to 6,20,060.

A high fatality spike of 349 deaths (211 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the total death toll to 59,153.

A robust number of recoveries — 53,335 — was also reported. The State’s recovery rate stands at 81.3%. While the case tally has reached 35,87,478, the total recoveries stand at 29,59,056.

“Of 2,30,36,652 laboratory samples tested thus far, 35,87,478 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.8%) have returned positive, with over 2.34 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.63%.

7,500 new cases in Pune

Pune district added more than 7,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,89,274. As per State Health Department figures, 59 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 8,695. As per district authorities, the active case tally had marginally dipped to 97,000, while the toll has crossed 10,900. Mumbai reported 8,209 new cases, taking its tally to 5,53,404, of which 84,753 are active. Fifty deaths took the toll to 12,197.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 7,000 cases as its total case tally reached 3,10,835, of which 69,365 are active. The district reported 30 fatalities to take its death toll to 4,415.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported over 1,300 new cases to take its tally to 1,04,310, of which 14,087 are active. No deaths were reported as the total toll remained constant at 1,511.

However, Ahmednagar reported 29 deaths and nearly 3,000 cases as its total death toll rose to 1,381 and the total case tally to 1,24,310 of which 15,276 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a huge surge of more than 3,900 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,36,829 of which 47,117 are active while 24 deaths pushed its toll to 2,518.

A total of 35,87,478 people across the State are in home quarantine and 27,273 are in institutional quarantine.