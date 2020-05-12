Second-highest surge in a day takes city tally beyond 14,000

Mumbai recorded 782 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second-highest jump in a day, pushing its tally to 14,521. With 20 more deaths, the death toll rose to 528.

Despite the lockdown, the number of cases and deaths have multiplied rapidly, especially this month. Since May 1, the city has lost an average of 21 lives every day.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said most new cases are from quarantine facilities and through targeted testing. “Additionally, we have fever clinics from where people are being referred for testing,” he said.

Since shortage of beds has become a problem, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is readying 1,000 beds at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Of these, 500 will be equipped with oxygen support. “The facility should be ready by May 15,” Mr. Kakani said.

Civic officials said deaths are higher among people with underlying ailments. Of the 20 deaths reported on Monday, 11 were men and nine were women. Fourteen had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma. Two were below the age of 40, eight were between 40 and 60, and 10 were above 60.

Discharge protocol

Much before the Centre announced its new discharge protocol, the BMC had implemented it on the directions of the task force appointed by the State government. As per the new rules, patients with mild symptoms will be discharged after 10 days of the onset of symptoms and if they have no fever for three days. There is no requirement to test them at the time of discharge.

The patients will have to follow strict home isolation for seven more days. If they develop symptoms like fever, cough or breathing difficulty, they will contact the nearest COVID Care Centre or the helpline number 1916.

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms can be discharged based on clinical parameters and the doctor’s opinion. For severe patients who are clear of symptoms, one test will be carried out before discharge.

Nod for plasma trial

The civic-run Nair and Kasturba hospitals have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to jointly conduct a trial on convalescent plasma therapy. Nair hospital has collected 12 units of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Experts will now identify suitable patients for the therapy.

Before getting approval from the ICMR, a unit of plasma donated at Nair hospital was given to a critical patient in Lilavati Hospital on compassionate grounds. However, the patient died a few days later.

Five other hospitals in Maharashtra have received approval for the trial: HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, BJ Government Medical College and Poona Hospital and Research Centre in Pune, Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College and CPR Hospital in Kolhapur, and Government Medical College, Nagpur.

Fifteen other institutions, including Parel’s KEM Hospital, Navi Mumbai’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, and Mulund’s Fortis Hospital are awaiting approval.