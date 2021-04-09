Second-highest spike of nearly 59,000 cases in Maharashtra

State records 301 more deaths; Mumbai reports surge of 9,202 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single-day jump since the start of the pandemic, pushing its active case tally to 5,34,603.

A high fatality spike of 301 deaths (158 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) took the total death toll to 57,329.

Despite the steep surge in cases, a relatively high number of recoveries (45,391) were reported. The State’s recovery rate now stands at 81.96%. While the total case tally has now reached 32,88,540, the tally of recoveries stands at 26,95,148.

A record 2.46 lakh samples were tested as well. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 2,16,31,258 laboratory samples tested thus far, 32,88,540 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.2%) have returned positive, with over 2.46 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.” The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.74%.

Over 10,000 cases in Pune

Pune district piled over 10,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,29,174. As per State Health Department figures, 43 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,532. As per district authorities, however, the active case tally has crossed 90,000, while the total toll has crossed 10,500.

Mumbai reported 9,202 new cases, taking its total case tally to 5,01,182, of which 88,053 are active. Thirty-five datalities took the city’s death toll to 11,916.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 2,159 cases to take its case tally to 97,090, while seven deaths took the toll to 1,152.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 7,000 cases as its case tally reached 2,72,168, of which 63,036 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported 48 deaths to take its death toll to 4,241.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 1,300 new cases to take its total tally to 96,328, of which 18,920 were active. Eight deaths took the death toll to 1,457.

Nashik adds 4,000 cases

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 4,000 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,13,501, of which 36,019 are active. Sixteen deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,396.

A total of 26,95,065 people in the State are in home quarantine and 24,157 are in institutional quarantine.