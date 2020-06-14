Second-highest single-day spike in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday, reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single-day spike, taking the total cases to 3,734.

The highest number of cases, 46, were reported from Airoli, followed by 41 from Nerul.

With five deaths — two in Turbhe and one each in Koparkhairane, Nerul and Belapur — the death toll has gone up to 114. In all 2,186 patients have recovered with 62 people discharged on Saturday. Currently, the number of active cases under NMMC are 1,434.

Of the 14,768 people tested till now, 10,612 people were found negative and 422 people are still pending. In the mass screening programme, the NMMC has screened 27,806 people — 6,648 from Koparkhairane, 8,176 from Turbhe, 8,651 from Digha, 2,519 from Airoli, 1,559 from Ghansoli and 253 from Nerul.

37 new cases in Panvel

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday recorded 37 new cases, taking the total cases to 928. Two deaths, one each at Taloja and Kharghar, have taken the number of fatalities to 39. With 22 recoveries, the total toll number recoveries is 638. Currently PMC has 251 active cases.

Till date 3,739 people have been tested, and 100 reports are pending. Panvel rural has reported 16 new cases making the total number to 287. With two recoveries, total recovery number is 212. Currently, the number of active cases are 64. Of the total 545 people tested for COVID-19, 241 were found to be negative and 17 reports are pending.