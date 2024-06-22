GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra polls yet to begin in MVA; all are equal stakeholders: Raut

An NCP (SP) party leader has said that Sharad Pawar said that the party agreed to contest fewer seats than in the Lok Sabha elections, but the situation would be different in the Assembly polls

Published - June 22, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on June 22 said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled later this year, and asserted that all are equal stakeholders in the Opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority. The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress. The alliance won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

MVA vows to fight polls in Maharashtra as one force

"Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced — neither with the NCP (SP) nor the Congress. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders," he said. "There are 288 [Assembly] seats [in Maharashtra]. There will be no shortage of seats for anyone. Everyone will contest comfortably," he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of an NCP (SP) party leader quoted its supremo Sharad Pawar as saying that his party agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections but the situation would be different in the Assembly polls.

Maharashtra council polls crucial test for political parties ahead of Assembly elections

Mr. Raut said that in the Lok Sabha polls, the strike rate of NCP (SP) was the highest as it won eight of the 10 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine of the 21 seats, but it was the most targeted party by the Opposition, he claimed. He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) lost two-three seats by a thin margin or else its strike rate too would have been better.

Of the three MVA parties, NCP (SP) strike rate was 80%, the Congress' strike rate was 75%, while that of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested the maximum number of seats, was just 41%.

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.