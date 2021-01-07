Mumbai

Search on for man who jumped off Vashi bridge to take a selfie

The Vashi police and fire brigade personnel are still in search of a 28-year-old man from Mankhurd who jumped off Vashi bridge on Monday night on the pretext of taking a selfie. The Vashi police have registered a missing person case.

The police said Santosh Gajdhane, an autorickshaw driver, took three friends for a drive to the bridge at 8.30 p.m. on Monday. He told them he was going to take a selfie and walked towards the bridge’s railings. He then jumped into the creek. “With the help of local fishermen, we looked for him, but we could not find him as it was dark. We do not suspect any foul play in the case,” police inspector Pramod Toradmal said.

