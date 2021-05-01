Search on for man who blackmailed bank official with private videos

The Unit I of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch is looking for an unidentified man who tried to get a ‘loan’ from a senior official of a bank in Vashi while threatening him with private videos of his wife.

The man approached the bank official via WhatsApp call and demanded a loan of ₹15 lakh. When the official refused to grant the loan in the absence of proper documents, the accused forwarded a video of nine seconds of the official’s wife which was shot in one room. The man again called and told the official that he had around 850 such videos and he also had the mobile numbers of his relatives and all the bank colleagues to whom he would send the videos if the loan was not approved.

The bank official approached the Vashi police and registered a case against the unidentified man. The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch.

“The family frequently goes on outing. The video seemed to have been shot in a hotel room where they had stayed. The hotel would have had a hidden camera that captured the videos which are now being used by the accused to blackmail and extort money. The call was from an international number. We are trying to trace the accused,” an officer from the Crime Branch said.