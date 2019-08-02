Search on for Kharghar student’s molester

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch and the Kharghar police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly groped an engineering student while she was on her way home from classes on the night of July 23.

Initial suspicion was on a serial molester, who was wanted in cases of 2017, but CCTV footage of the accused in the present case has ruled out that possibility.

The student, who was walking towards her home at Sector 35, Kharghar, after alighting from a share van, was groped from behind. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. near Rapid Action Force road.

“The area was pitch dark and the victim could not see the face. Neither was there anyone around. We have got CCTV footage of the accused, which is not very clear, but prima facie, doesn’t look like the serial molester. Also, the modus operandi of the serial molester is different,” a Crime Branch officer said.

Posing as a cylinder delivery man, the serial molester used to approach the minor and say that he did not know the address. He would then ask the victim to accompany him to take the cylinder and would instead take her to an isolated place and molest. The officer said the accused in the recent case was hiding in bylanes of the road and molested the victim suddenly and fled.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the serial molester remains untraceable. “He might still be targeting minors and probably it is not getting reported. We have enhanced vigilance to nab the molester, and the accused in the recent case.” The serial molester is wanted in cases registered with the Sanpada, Belapur, Kharghar, Dindoshi and Vashi police.