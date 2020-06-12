Search on for 5-year-old who fell into drain in Mumbai

Mumbai

12 June 2020 00:21 IST

He was playing outside and fell into an open drain near his house

A five year-old boy fell into an open drain in Ghatkopar (East) while playing near his house on Thursday. Despite day-long search operations, he was not found till late in the evening.

Hussain Shaikh fell into a drain near his house at Savitribai Phule Nagar, around 12 p.m. on Thursday. Police and Fire Brigade were informed and they started search operations by 12.23 p.m. The area’s NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav said, “People have built their houses literally above the drains in the area. The boy was playing just next to his house and fell into the drain. His mother jumped after him and managed to grab him, but due to the flow of water and the slippery surface, he slipped from her hands.”

According to fire brigade, the mother also started drowning after she jumped in. On seeing this, the child’s uncle tried to save the two but could only save the mother.

Former corporator Praveen Chheda said that a wall was supposed to be constructed around the drains in 2015, but it never began. “The tender to construct this wall was passed in 2015 and it has still not been constructed. Had it been done on time, such accidents could be controlled. We demand that necessary action should be taken against the officers responsible for this project,” he said.

According to documents shared by Mr. Chheda, BJP has been following up on the issue of Laxmi Baug nullah, its culverts which lead to flooding in Pant Nagar area every monsoon. In 2015, in response to a letter from BJP’s Ajay Bagal, the then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had said that Laxmi Baug nullah had to be widened. In February 2020, storm water drain department wrote to the bridges department to take up the work of widening the culvert.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) Ajitkumar Ambi said, “The project of building the walls was started in some areas, but it was opposed by the locals and the project had to be completely scrapped. The wall that was to be constructed would anyway not have been more than one or two feet above the drain level. Five feet tall walls are not constructed in the corporation area.”

He said that personnel from the police and fire department along with the navy were deployed. “I even suggested to Senior Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, Pantnagar police station to inform the coastal department about the accident. Coastal patrolling also might be carried out on Friday morning or afternoon,” he added.

“The search was called off at around 6.45 p.m.,” Ms. Jadhav said. The navy will continue the search operation on Friday, she added.

P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer said, “Navy divers and NDRF team deployment was requested. Further search and rescue operation was stopped due to darkness.”