Scribes urge State to protect Aarey from further destruction

The Forum of Environmental Journalists in India (FEJI), a countrywide network of journalists, has urged the State government to take immediate steps to protect the Aarey forest from further environmental degradation.

In a memorandum submitted to State Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, FEJI called for paying special attention to adding more buses and introducing bus lanes while ceasing massive projects on private vehicular transport, as well as taking action to address the current crisis in water, air and environmental degradation in the State.

Mr. Thackeray in return sought guidance from experts in identifying sites for shifting the controversial, planned Metro car shed from Aarey. “I want to increase, within one year, buses running on electricity not only within Mumbai city but also in the State,” he said. He also intends to plant four lakh trees in Mumbai.

In a statement, FEJI said the minister was receptive to the journalists’ request to address environmental pollution in the State, being well aware about reducing Maharashtra’s carbon and water footprint. He also spoke of increasing the number of cities in Maharashtra that carried out recycling and reuse of water, it said.

Speaking of his intentions on integrating climate change concerns for all departments, Mr. Thackeray said, “I will a hold a conference on climate change issues involving all departments. Every department should be concerned about climate change and arrange their agenda accordingly.”

FEJI had recently held a seminar in collaboration with the Mumbai Press Club on environmental and climate change issues for Mumbai, with Aarey in focus.